Brandon K. Evans pleaded no contest Jan. 29 to four counts of statutory sexual seduction in a plea agreement that dropped six counts of lewdness with a 14 or 15 year old; one count of visual presentation depicting a person 16 or younger in a sexual portrayal; luring a child less than 16 years old with intent to engage in sexual conduct with the child; and encouraging, enticing or permitting a minor 14 or older to be subject to a sexual portrayal. The dropped charges listed in a Jan. 30 article were incorrect.

