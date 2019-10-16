ELKO – County Commissioners have unanimously agreed to authorize funding for four new positions to conduct jury trials in misdemeanor domestic violence cases.
As of Sept. 12, the Nevada Supreme Court stated that defendants facing misdemeanor domestic violence charges could request a jury trial because of the potential loss of gun rights under a new state law.
The decision sent justice courts and district attorney offices statewide scrambling to find a solution to handle more cases.
In Elko County, the decision affects four justice courts located in Carlin, Elko, Wells and West Wendover.
Each defendant charged with misdemeanor domestic violence may submit a written request for a jury trial that will be conducted in one of the four justice courts.
Two weeks ago, commissioners allowed four departments to begin advertising for a deputy district attorney, deputy public defender, court clerk to handle jury mailings, and a bailiff for Wells and Eastline Justice Courts.
However, the board stopped short of funding the positions out of the contingency fund because of rumors alluding to a special session in the Legislature, said County Manager Rob Stokes.
"We had heard there was the possibility of legislative action, like a special session," Stokes said, "but the vague rumors were not enough to see anything happening soon."
In the past two weeks, Henderson and North Las Vegas proposed ordinances that would not require defendants found guilty of domestic violence to surrender their firearms, thus reducing the cities' caseload of domestic violence cases.
Stokes said that is something Elko County could not do because the municipal and justice courts are one and the same.
"It's not an option for county justice courts," Stokes explained. "Those were city justice courts that made those proposals. We don't have the same leeway they have down there."
Elko District Attorney Tyler Ingram said Elko County case numbers have increased since two weeks ago, with an estimated 300 domestic battery cases pending.
After the commissioners' meeting, Ingram said his goal is to manage the financial impact on the County and also allow the Nevada Constitution to work for the victims.
"My approach and the County's approach is not to side-step the issue," Ingram said. "We believe in our Constitution. If the Nevada Supreme Court says that a defendant has a right to a jury trial in a domestic battery case, then we will work as hard as possible to accommodate that. Our attorneys are not intimidated by the thought of a jury trial."
Ingram said processing the cases is something his office is looking forward to because "the victims of domestic violence deserve justice."
Now that funds have been released to hire, Ingram said the next hurdle is to find qualified applicants. He told the commissioners so far no one has applied for the deputy DA position.
"I think we'll fill it, but we have to wait for the right applicant," Ingram said. "It's going to take a few weeks to hire."
In the spring, the County Commission may revisit the situation in their budget process, Stokes said. Depending on funding, more positions may be included to handle the jury trials.
"They had asked for more positions, but we didn't feel we could financially do that," Stokes said. "So the plan was to go through with these four as an initial step. Then we will see during the budget planning in the spring if we can afford the funding."
West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona told the commissioners "we have no opinion one way or the other," but that the jury trials would limit usage to the city council's chambers until the court's jury schedule was smoothed out.
"We understand this caught everyone off guard," Corona said.
County Commission Chairman Rex Steninger said he took a call from a constituent before the meeting, asking him why the County was spending the additional money for staffing.
"These people are in the [court] system," Steninger answered. "We need them to handle these 200 cases. There's no remedy on the horizon."
Commissioner Jon Karr agreed with Steninger, stating that the situation was out of the County's hands.
"I hope everyone knows this is one of those classic state things, and we're going to have to find a way to pay for it," Karr said.
