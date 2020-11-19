County puts courtroom, office expansion on hold

“I think we have an opportunity to reassess and take another look at what we want to do with the bank building,” Stokes explained to commissioners. “What it’s always going to hinge on is what we can afford to do.”

“They have a lease with us through the end of December,” he told Commissioners. “They are paying rent monthly to the County and we maintain the building for them.”

The Wright Motor Co. building is also being eyed for purchase by the County to serve as a storage facility for fire trucks and expand the County campus further on that block.

However, due to COVID-19 delays in construction, concerns over the budget and a district judge in need of a home, Commissioner Jon Karr said he wanted to initiate discussion on long-term plans. He discussed researching the options to find a strategy instead of spending money for a temporary fix.

“How do we look at this and answer some of those questions,” Karr said. “I don’t want to hire an architect for $50,000 to do a study. I’d rather we look at it.”

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi agreed with Karr that it is necessary to have a long-term strategy to spend the taxpayers’ money productively.