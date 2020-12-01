County to discuss future of justice court

ELKO – Could Elko Justice Court go back to one Justice of the Peace?

That is one of three possibilities to be discussed Thursday by the Elko County Board of Commissioners, coming weeks after Justice of the Peace Mason Simons’ election to the Fourth Judicial District Court Department 3.

However, according to Simons, a replacement is vital in handling the backlog of cases piled up in justice court resulting from COVID-19.

In a memo to Commissioners, Elko County Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenburg outlined options for consideration, among them appointing a replacement for Simons or conducting a special election for his replacement.

The third option, under NRS 4.160, could allow the Commission to redistrict Elko County to eliminate the second Justice of the Peace position, leaving Judge Elias Goicoechea to preside over the Elko Township Justice and City of Elko Municipal courts.

