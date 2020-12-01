County to discuss future of justice court

ELKO – Could Elko Justice Court go back to one Justice of the Peace?
That is one of three possibilities to be discussed Thursday by the Elko County Board of Commissioners, coming weeks after Justice of the Peace Mason Simons’ election to the Fourth Judicial District Court Department 3.
However, according to Simons, a replacement is vital in handling the backlog of cases piled up in justice court resulting from COVID-19.
In a memo to Commissioners, Elko County Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenburg outlined options for consideration, among them appointing a replacement for Simons or conducting a special election for his replacement.
The third option, under NRS 4.160, could allow the Commission to redistrict Elko County to eliminate the second Justice of the Peace position, leaving Judge Elias Goicoechea to preside over the Elko Township Justice and City of Elko Municipal courts.
“The Commission may do this by annexing part of the current township of Elko into the township of Carlin and/or Wells,” Greenburg explained in his memo. “Under [the statute], if a part of one township is annexed to another township, and there are more Justices of the Peace than the proper number for this population, the position is eliminated at the end of the term of the current sitting justice of the peace, and no successor shall be appointed or elected to fill the vacancy.”
In Simons’ resignation letter, he urged Commissioners to appoint a successor who could take over as soon as possible to handle the caseload in his department.
“Elko Justice Court Department A has a very busy and demanding calendar,” Simons wrote. “Hearings are already set well into the new year. There is also a large backlog of domestic violence jury trials due to the COVID-19 situation that also need to be calendared as soon as possible.”
“It is critical that we get this position filled quickly so that we can have a continuity of service to the citizens of Elko County,” Simons added.
Simons had four years left of his six-year term. The appointee would fill two years of the term and then be required to run for election in 2022 to fulfill the final two years.
Simons’ resignation becomes effective Jan. 3.
The County Commissioners have a full plate this week, convening a second time Thursday afternoon to conduct interviews for the chief of the Elko County Fire Protection District and the lead attorney in the Elko County Public Defender’s office.
