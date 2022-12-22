County to pay ex-deputy $175,000

ELKO – Former Elko County Sheriff’s Department deputy John Gaylor, who lost his bid to unseat Sheriff Aitor Narvazia earlier this year, won a $175,000 settlement in his wrongful termination lawsuit against Elko County stemming from a vehicle crash.

He doesn’t get his deputy job back, however.

“The settlement does not include reinstatement,” Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said in an email on Dec. 21 following Elko County Commissioners’ approval of the settlement that she told them will come out of county coffers.

Gaylor crashed his patrol vehicle on June 19, 2020. Nevada State Police stated then that the accident happened at roughly 3 a.m. at the roundabout in Spring Creek, and alcohol might be a contributing factor.

A county motion filed in Elko District Court June 15, 2022, states that Gaylor pleaded no contest on July 1, 2021, to a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge, first offense. It says Gaylor went to a barbecue after performing surveillance on the job, and then went to a bar with others from the barbecue before the wreck.

The motion detailed one drink at the barbecue and five at the bar.

The preliminary investigation determined that a Ford F-150 was southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane, entered the roundabout the wrong way and struck a boulder in the roundabout median.

According to the state police report, the vehicle then rolled onto its top before stopping on the concrete portion of the roundabout. Gaylor, age 34 at the time, was taken by ambulance to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

An outline of what happened after the accident is part of the settlement agreement, but Chief Civil Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenburg told commissioners they can’t talk about the case, except for the details presented to get commissioner approval.

He said the county will be withdrawing its appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court, and the withdrawal “forecloses any future litigation.”

The agreement states that the parties agree the terms are confidential and “shall not be disclosed to any outside party without consent of all parties to this agreement or as required by law.”

The document also says that neither side admits to wrongdoing or liability or breach of contract, and “no provision of this agreement is to be construed or shall be interpreted as rendering either party a prevailing party for any reason, including but limited to an award of costs or attorneys’ fees.”

The exception is that the county agrees to pay the Elko County Deputy Sheriff’s Association’s $6,705 in attorney fees to the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers.

Commissioner Rex Steninger said that it “just bothers me that we have to spend $180,000 on a guy that needed to be terminated. I think it is important for the public to know the facts in the case. He got drunk. He got in his sheriff’s vehicle, and he rolled it at the roundabout. He pled guilty to DUI. He was terminated by the sheriff, rightly in my opinion.”

Steninger said the case went to an arbitrator, and that “California arbitrator cost the county $180,000.” He said he also wasn’t happy that Elko District Court Judge Al Kacin refused to overturn the arbitrator’s decision.

After the wreck, the sheriff’s office conducted an internal affairs investigation, and on Oct. 23, 2020, a pre-disciplinary hearing was held, during which a committee determined Gaylor violated sheriff’s department policies, according to the settlement.

The committee determined Gaylor should receive sanctions that didn’t include termination, but on Nov. 6, Narvazia issued a notice of disciplinary action that concluded Gaylor’s action warranted termination.

Court records say the sheriff determined termination was appropriate because Gaylor’s actions had a “critical impact on public safety and the professional image of the department.”

Gaylor and the Elko County Deputy Sheriff’s Association disagreed with the sheriff’s determination and started a grievance procedure that “ultimately resulted in arbitration,” the agreement states.

An arbitrator heard the grievance on March 15 of this year, and on May 6 the arbitrator awarded Gaylor reinstatement and payment of backpay, benefits and seniority; however, Elko County filed a motion on June 15 to vacate the arbitration award.

The arbitrator found that the sheriff’s office violated Gaylor’s right to due process when the sheriff fired him after the committee determined a lower disciplinary action.

Judge Kacin denied the county’s motion to vacate the arbitrator’s decision on Nov. 2, 2022, and confirmed the arbitrator’s award, so the parties began discussing settlement, but the county filed a notice of appeal on Nov. 30 with the Nevada Supreme Court.

Court records show that the county claimed the arbitrator exceeded his powers, but Kacin wrote when he denied the motion to overturn the award that “review under excess-of-authority is limited and only granted in very unusual circumstances.”

Final negotiations and the settlement followed the appeal to the state high court, according to the settlement document, which states that to settle all claims, litigation and grievances with Gaylor, the county agrees to pay him $175,000 “as full and final settlement” for his claims of wrongful termination and mental distress.

Gaylor in turn waived and relinquished his rights under the arbitration award, including rights to reinstatement and back pay and benefits.

Commissioner Jon Karr told commissioners that the sheriff has made corrections that came out of the arbitrator’s decision, and he is proud of the sheriff’s department. Earlier, he pointed out that if Gaylor’s crash had resulted in injuries or fatalities to others, the county could have faced a million-dollar lawsuit.

Karr said he agreed to approve the settlement “out of necessity to go forward.” Commissioners voted unanimously in favor.

Osborne said Gaylor was paid during the internal investigation but has been off the county payroll since Nov. 6, 2020, when he was fired.

The former deputy, who lost the June primary vote against the sheriff, worked for the sheriff’s department for seven years.

He said during his candidacy that he started working for the Elko County Sheriff’s Department in the jail before assignments to Wells and Jackpot. He later patrolled Elko and Spring Creek before becoming a narcotics detective with the Elko Combined Narcotics Unit.