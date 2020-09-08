Couple charged with robbery in store parking lot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A former Carlin schoolteacher convicted last year of possessing meth for the purpose of sale has been charged along with her husband on robbery and coercion charges following a May 27 fight in a music store parking lot.

Elko Police Department officers said the fight had ended when they got to the store at about 5:45 p.m. They found a married couple who both had marks on their faces.

A witnessed recorded the fight on his phone, and police reviewed video surveillance footage from an adjacent store. Police say it shows Charlotte E. Wyllie (also known as Charlotte Rhoden) and Kenneth J. Wyllie pulling up to the store.

“Charlotte can be seen putting her hair up and both Charlotte and Kenneth put on gloves and then wait outside …” the police report stated.

When the couple comes out of the store, “Charlotte immediately approaches and attacks (the woman) and punches her multiple times while attempting to take her backpack,” police said. The woman “refuses to let go of the backpack and Charlotte continues to punch (her) even while she is on the ground.”