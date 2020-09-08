Couple charged with robbery in store parking lot

ELKO – A former Carlin schoolteacher convicted last year of possessing meth for the purpose of sale has been charged along with her husband on robbery and coercion charges following a May 27 fight in a music store parking lot.
Elko Police Department officers said the fight had ended when they got to the store at about 5:45 p.m. They found a married couple who both had marks on their faces.
A witnessed recorded the fight on his phone, and police reviewed video surveillance footage from an adjacent store. Police say it shows Charlotte E. Wyllie (also known as Charlotte Rhoden) and Kenneth J. Wyllie pulling up to the store.
“Charlotte can be seen putting her hair up and both Charlotte and Kenneth put on gloves and then wait outside …” the police report stated.
When the couple comes out of the store, “Charlotte immediately approaches and attacks (the woman) and punches her multiple times while attempting to take her backpack,” police said. The woman “refuses to let go of the backpack and Charlotte continues to punch (her) even while she is on the ground.”
The store owner attempts to break up the fight, but Kenneth Wyllie stands between them while Charlotte continues to batter the woman, police said. At one point the woman is able to get away, and her husband attempts to shield her from Charlotte but Kenneth punches him “at least twice.”
The woman then falls “and Charlotte continues to punch her multiple times while she is on the ground,” kicking her while Kenneth stands over them and keeps the woman’s husband from intervening. About a minute after the fight began, Kenneth is seen ripping the backpack away from the woman.
Police said Charlotte told them the backpack had been stolen from her residence and she was fighting to get it back because it had sentimental value.
A criminal complaint was filed against the Wyllies on July 27 charging them with robbery and coercion.
Charlotte Wyllie was arrested Aug. 21 on felony drug and domestic battery charges. Kenneth Wyllie was arrested the same day on a domestic battery charge and for making a false statement to obstruct a public officer.
The Wyllies are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the robbery charges Sept. 11 before Justice of the Peace Elias Goicoechea.
Charlotte Rhoden was a fourth-grade teacher in Carlin when she was arrested in September 2018 on drug charges. Police said they found 13.5 grams of methamphetamine in her vehicle.
She pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sale, a category D felony, and was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and placed on probation for five years by District Judge Nancy Porter.
She was ordered to refrain from teaching, except for online classes.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.