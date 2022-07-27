Court battle over tribal funds underway

ELKO – A dispute over leadership of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone was heard this week in Clark County District Court, with access to more than $2 million in the tribe’s bank account at stake.

Joseph Holley, who is listed as the tribal chairman on the Te-Moak website, is challenging the qualification of Vince Garcia for the position, claiming he was not an elected band council member at the time of the Oct. 25, 2021, tribal election.

“The Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Te-Moak Tribal Court have determined that Joseph Holley is the legitimate Te-Moak Tribal Chairperson and that Vince Garcia is not the Chairman,” states the lawsuit filed on July 11.

The suit complains that Nevada State Bank froze the tribe’s account on June 1 because it was unable to determine who has authorization to make withdrawals. As a result, “the Tribe has had to lay off employees who run health, social and safety programs, it has been unable to fund the programs, and the members of the Tribe have been forced to survive without the benefit of essential services including diabetes care, eye-care, elder care, childcare, and police protection.”

The tribe, which is comprised of four bands located in northeastern Nevada, has roughly 3,578 members. More than half of them are diabetic and more than a third are over age 65, according to the lawsuit. Approximately 44% are unemployed.

Plaintiffs are seeking release of the tribe’s funds. Motions for a preliminary injunction and opposition from Garcia and Zions Bancorporation were heard Tuesday in Clark County. A status hearing on the determination of tribal leadership is set for Aug. 24.

Clark County was chosen as the venue for the lawsuit because Las Vegas is the principal place of business for Nevada State Bank.