Credit card ends up in wrong hands

ELKO – A credit card sent to the cardholder’s old address was used to purchase a new iPhone and more than a dozen other items.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was contacted when a cardholder discovered more than $1,500 in purchases on the card that had been sent to their former address in Spring Creek. Some of the charges were made at Walmart, so a deputy obtained surveillance video of the purchases and copies of the receipts.

The purchaser was identified as Andrew C. Black, 39. A search warrant was obtained for the cardholder’s former address, where a deputy reported finding an iPhone 11 box with a serial number matching the one purchased by Black. Black was located in Elko and had the phone in his possession at the time of arrest, according to the deputy’s statement of probable cause.

A sheriff’s sergeant reported that Black admitted using the card and letting a woman use it. The report said he has numerous prior felony convictions that require him to keep law enforcement informed of his residence.

Black was arrested Wednesday morning for convicted person failure to register with law enforcement within 48 hours, destroying or concealing evidence, obtaining a credit or debit card without owner’s consent, 16 counts of using a credit or debit card without owner’s consent, conspiracy to use credit or debit card without consent, possession of stolen property, and theft. His bail was listed at $103,780.

Later on Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies also arrested Monica D. Blauer, 26, of Elko on four counts of using credit or debit card without owner’s consent, and conspiracy to use a credit or debit card without consent. Her bail was listed at $22,500.