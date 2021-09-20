 Skip to main content
Crescent Valley Highway work scheduled this weekend
Crescent Valley Highway work scheduled this weekend

CARSON CITY – State Route 306 will be closed between Interstate 80 and Beowawe during daytime hours Sept. 24-26 as a railroad crossing is replaced.

The highway will be closed from the railroad crossing at Beowawe to Interstate 80 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily Sept. 24, 25 and 26 as railroad track is replaced. The route connects from Interstate 80 and travels southwest to the towns of Beowawe and Crescent Valley. The road will be open during evening and overnight hours.

No travel will be allowed across the railroad tracks in either direction, and community members and drivers are asked to make arrangements to use alternate routes if needed during the road closure.

State road updates are available at dot.nv.gov or by calling 775-888-7000.

