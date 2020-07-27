Crescent Valley man arrested for assault with deadly weapon.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA – A Crescent Valley man was arrested July 20 after a woman reported that she and her daughter were chased out of the house by a man with a knife.

Sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. and determined that the suspect was still in the house. He did not respond to orders to come out peacefully, according to the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office.

He was identified as John Valdez, 26, who had been arrested in June on another offense.

“As Sheriff Watts was coming from Eureka, additional back-up units were sent by the Lander County Sheriff’s Office, Carlin Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol,” stated a news release.

“Upon arrival of a deputy from the Lander County Sheriff’s Office and a police officer from the Carlin Police Department, the units were able to safely make entry into the house, where an additional handicapped victim was located.”

After an extensive search, Valdez was found barricaded in a locked travel trailer on the property. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Valdez was booked into the Eureka County Detention Center on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, battery, harassment, breach of peace, and battery on a vulnerable person. His bail was listed at $63,560

