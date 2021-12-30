Crime 2021: Two murder arrests, three armed robberies and another unsolved homicide

ELKO – Two murder arrests, two murder convictions and two unsolved homicide investigations made headlines in northeastern Nevada in 2021.

There was at least one violent crime in the region for every month on the calendar, including three armed robberies.

In January, Elko Police Department officers were called to a southside trailer court after one man was shot and killed and a woman was wounded. They released a description of the vehicle involved and tracked it to the suspect’s mother’s home in Carlin.

Austin W. Himmelman was found five days later in Sparks but was not immediately charged in the shooting. The homicide was reviewed by the Nevada Attorney General’s Office due to a local conflict of interest, and Himmelman was charged in December with second-degree murder in the death of Matthew Baze.

The city’s second homicide occurred in August, also at a southside residence. Joshua W. Melton, 51, was arrested in the shooting death of Edward T. Gilbreath, 37. “The victim and suspect knew each other and had worked together in the past,” stated the Elko Police Department.

--

Two of five homicides from 2020 ended with long prison sentences in 2021.

In March 2020, 47-year-old NHP trooper Ben Jenkins of Elko was shot and killed while stopping to help a motorist parked on U.S. Highway 93 in neighboring White Pine County. John L. Dabritz, 65, of Ely pleaded guilty but mentally ill and was sentenced in September 2021 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In June 2020, April Heather Zavala, 24, was strangled to death and her 61-year-old mother Judith was arrested on a murder charge. She pleaded not guilty but was convicted of second degree murder and sentenced in December by District Judge Al Kacin to up to 25 years in prison.

--

Two shocking homicides from 2020 have made little progress through the court system over the past year. Both are potential death-penalty cases.

In March 2020, 16-year-old Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky of Spring Creek was killed and Bryce Dickey, 18, was later arrested and charged with murder. He pleaded not guilty in April 2020. Two months later his defense counsel, attorney Gary Woodbury and Public Defender Matthew Pennell, filed a writ of habeas corpus arguing that there was insufficient evidence of him sexually assaulting Ujlaky. Kacin held a hearing on the writ in March of this year and denied the motion.

On the night of Nov. 1, 2020, 16-year-old Kylee Leniz of Elko was shot to death by a man who walked up to the drive-through window where she worked at the east-end McDonald’s. Justin M. Mullis, 24, of Winnemucca was tracked down and arrested the following day. He was bound over to Elko District Court in March to face one count of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon. Leniz’s family has offered a $500 reward for information leading to recovery of the murder weapon.

--

A criminal case from 2019 ended in an attempted murder conviction this month. Clifford Baysinger, 54, was found guilty of beating a bartender in Carlin. The victim sustained a skull fracture and broken leg, and testified that he continues to suffer from the injuries. Baysinger could be sentenced to up to 55 years in prison on the conviction, which includes a deadly weapon enhancement.

One of three attempted murder cases from 2020 was settled with a plea agreement in 2021.

Joseph C. Forrest of Elko was arrested on Oct. 10, 2020, following a police chase in which he reportedly attempted to strike a tribal officer with his vehicle. Forrest was listed as a resident of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in April 2021 when he pleaded no contest to “attempted eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property.” He was sentenced by Kacin to 24-60 months in prison.

Two other attempted murder cases from 2020 have yet to be resolved in court. Sabrina Yeager, 34, was arrested Sept. 5 at the Wells rodeo grounds after being accused of firing a gun at a vehicle occupied by her ex-boyfriend. Roy Balfour, 62, of Montello was arrested Aug. 28 after allegedly shooting a man who was confronting him about a piece of equipment.

--

Sheriff’s detectives were investigating two unsolved homicides at the end of 2021.

A woman’s body found by a hunter in Coal Mine Canyon area north of Elko on Oct. 21. The victim was identified as Shannon Nye, 47, an Elko mother of three. The sheriff’s office was still awaiting results of an autopsy as the year ended.

In June, the sheriff’s office received confirmation that a bone found nine months earlier in the Adobe Range north of Elko had been identified. Doug Hegge was reported missing in September 2020. The remains of Elizabeth “Beth” Agee-Morrison were found at the same time, but she had already been identified. The couple had been reported missing from their Osino home.

No additional information on either case has been released since the homicides were first reported.

“Our detectives are working full-time” on the cases, Undersheriff Justin Ames said.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to reach out to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 775-748-1684.

--

Other violent crimes in 2021 included three armed robbery cases in Elko.

Steven R. Mondragon of Las Vegas, Norbert L. Lenoir III of Carlin and Norman Wasson of Elko were arrested after a California man was struck on the back of the head with a wine bottle in a convenience store shortly after midnight on Aug. 13. An estimated $25,000 worth of jewelry — including a diamond necklace and a Rolex watch — was taken from the man.

In November, Kerby P. Deaton of Ryndon was arrested following an attempted robbery at C-A-L Ranch. Deaton allegedly tried to take a $3,000 go-cart that was parked in front of the store. When two store employees confronted him, “Deaton produced a baseball bat and threatened the employees,” stated the Elko Police Department.

Clifford Dixon Jr. of Battle Mountain was arrested following two armed robberies on Dec. 5. The first was at approximately 5:30 p.m. at a convenience store in the “tree streets” area of Elko, and the second was about an hour later at a gas station on Idaho Street. In both robberies, the suspect produced a silver handgun and demanded cash and a carton of cigarettes, then fled the scene.

--

People were arrested on violent charges every month in 2021:

January

Garrett D. Albertson, 23, of Ryndon was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and battery after allegedly pointing a shotgun at another man and threatening to shoot him on Jan. 3. The incident occurred after Albertson allegedly threatened to kill his female roommate’s dogs and horses, police said.

February

John G. Richards Jr., 34, was arrested Feb. 19 following a domestic dispute in which he allegedly threw an axe at his wife and pointed a gun at juveniles in the Last Chance Ranchos area. Bo D. Hegge, 31, of Elko allegedly threatened a southside resident with a firearm and was booked on charges of armed robbery, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, burglary, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and possession of a methamphetamine.

March

Tayson R. Rowley, 19, of Elko was arrested March 27 following a fight in Johnny Appleseed Park. He was accused of pulling a handgun from his waistband and pointing it at others in the park.

April

Derek L. McDaniel, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested April 4 after allegedly firing a gun in his garage during a domestic dispute. Charges on his arrest report include assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse or neglect enhanced with a deadly weapon.

May

Cameron T. Holley, 29, of Elko was arrested May 2 on charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, coercion and false imprisonment. Police said “he battered his estranged girlfriend, threatened her with a firearm and held her against her will for several hours.”

June

Zachery I. Minissale, 34, of Nevada City, California, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on June 16 after shooting a Nevada Department of Transportation worker in neighboring Eureka County. Had he survived, the Nevada Highway Patrol said he would have been charged with attempted murder and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person.

July

Shaun P. Davenport, 43, of Elko was arrested July 3 after allegedly firing a shot at his wife as she fled a domestic dispute. He was booked on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon in a populated area, domestic violence, destruction of evidence, and ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

August

William J. Grow, 33, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and second-offense domestic battery on August 9. The victim told police she was battered by her boyfriend. When he was confronted by two witnesses, he allegedly produced a knife and threatened to stab all three them.

September

Richard T. Lespade, 37, was arrested Sept. 8 on two counts of sexual assault, battery with intent to commit a sexual assault, and sale or transportation of a controlled substance.

October

Laterrial D. Jones, 33, of Folsom, California, was arrested Oct. 28 on three counts of kidnapping and two counts of child endangerment. His vehicle was pulled over near the Hunter Exit on Interstate 80 after he was seen shooting a woman in a parking lot in Draper, Utah, and driving off with her and a baby and small child.

November

Jacob R. Porter, 22, of Elko was arrested Nov. 8 on two counts of battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly striking his girlfriend’s father in the head with a metal flashlight, and also striking the victim’s brother.

December

Antonio Salazar, 30, of Elko was booked into Elko County Jail on Dec. 16 on a warrant for two counts of sexual assault against a child under 14 years of age, a category “A” felony. Tanker truck driver Michael S. Swiger, 31, of Nucla, Colorado was arrested Dec. 1 after allegedly brandishing a pistol at a motorist on U.S. Highway 93.

