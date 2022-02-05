Crime, meth use on the rise in Elko County

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is reporting higher call volume as they deal with a new bail reform law.

Undersheriff Justin Ames presented the 2021 annual report to Elko County Commissioners on Wednesday, showing an increase in calls for service and sparking a conversation on the public’s growing frustration with the rise of “catch and release” criminals and a new form of meth on the streets.

Ames said the root of the cause is in the 2019 Valdez-Jimenez decision from the Nevada Supreme Court that now requires bail hearings for offenders, usually resulting in their release within 48 hours of an arrest.

“That’s not a local judge’s decision. That’s a Nevada Supreme Court decision,” Ames explained to commissioners, asking the public to send a message to lawmakers regarding these changes.

However, the situation has not reduced the motivation of the deputies, despite the frustrations.

“It doesn’t matter if we arrest them one time or one hundred times, they will continue to do that,” Ames said. “I’m not seeing any frustration throughout our rank and file, which is exceptional, I think. They understand they have a job to do, and we work within the parameters set forth for us, and they’re doing a great job.”

In one weekend, Elko County’s inmate population jumped from 111 to 146, which Ames said resulted from the new laws as offenders realize they will be released soon after an arrest.

“If there’s no consequence for your actions, that just emboldens that behavior, so that becomes an issue,” he said. “I think we’re starting to see that show up in our communities.”

Ames said he and Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza are frequently asked about the release of repeat offenders, showing the community’s frustration with the law. That frustration is shared by Elko County’s judges and District Attorney Tyler Ingram, he said.

Ames said the sheriff’s office is closely watching repeat offender statistics, which can be presented to legislators in the future.

“We’re going to have to band together as law enforcement and with [the Elko County Commissioners]. We may be a small community, but if we band together, we have a big voice,” he said. “Our voice needs to be heard in this and say, ‘Enough is enough.’”

Annual report

Ames said calls for service increased on an average of four calls per day compared with 2020 numbers.

In 2020, the department responded to 19,300 calls, but in 2021 the office logged 20,738.

According to the annual report, civil paper services had the biggest increase with 649 calls, followed by public agency assists, traffic accidents, animal control and medical calls.

Categories that showed decreases in calls between 2020 and 2021 were crimes against people, violent offenses and property crimes.

Foot traffic at the Sheriff’s office also went up, with staff logging about 7,000 visitors to the front desk. Also, the office handled about 2,000 fingerprint checks, which were primarily for concealed carry permits.

‘A disturbing trend’

Ames said, “a disturbing trend” in the past several months is the increase in “psychotic behaviors” in detainees using a new type of methamphetamine.

“People coming in were now becoming very combative with our deputies, and these are people that didn’t normally exhibit that type of behavior,” he said.

Medication is the only way to calm down individuals under the influence of the narcotic, which takes “a long time before they’re finally acting normal.”

Although this type of meth is new to Elko County, it has been seen by law enforcement agencies elsewhere in Nevada, Ames reported. “It trickles into Elko a little slower than it does everywhere else.”

It is unclear what chemical components are in the narcotic to spark the behaviors. Still, Ames said the recent arrest of a local dealer might provide answers through analysis of meth found in his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office is looking at implementing processes for forced medication by adopting policies from case law.

“When people are psychotic, it’s really hard to get them to take that medication,” Ames explained.

Ames added that the sheriff’s office is also looking to partner with the Elko Police Department to create a small task force to specifically target the new variation of meth.

“We don’t need this in our community,” Ames said. “We’re doing everything we can to run it out.”

Staffing

Ames said the department has two vacancies and that Jackpot and Wells are now fully staffed.

He credited Lt. Doug Fischer for recruiting and drawing candidates from outside the area with “out-of-the-box thinking,” which could bring the sheriff’s office a new distinction.

“We’re going to be the only law enforcement I’m aware of that will be staffed or close to fully staffed, which is really something in my opinion in 2021,” Ames said.

Sheriff’s Office app

Residents may now access the Elko County Jail through a new app, keeping the community updated on missing persons, inmate statuses and more.

Aware that most everyone now communicates through smartphones, Ames said it made sense to put up-to-date information in people’s hands.

“If there’s not an app for it, they’re not interested in it,” he said. “It’s a great way to communicate.”

The app includes searches for inmates booked in jail and a map of registered sex offenders, including their charges and photo.

“That’s a big piece of the app,” Ames said. ‘We want to make sure that those people amongst us are being held accountable and that they’re aware that the sheriff’s office and the community as a whole are watching them.”

The community can also receive notifications on missing persons, most wanted individuals and other immediate information.

A user can set an alert for certain inmates to be notified by email, text or phone call of their release or booking status.

Ames said this feature helps people track “somebody that you’re concerned about.”

People can also send tips, apply for concealed carry permits, and send other information directly to the office.

Ames said keeping two-way communication between the public and the sheriff’s office is vital, adding that the community can send in messages about deputies on duty through the app.

“You’ll be able to commend or bring up concerns about one of our deputies,” he said. “We can see if there’s an issue with one of the employees that we can address, and on the good side, you can send pictures if you see them helping change a tire.”

