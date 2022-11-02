Crime series to film in Elko County

ELKO – A true crime series has received permission to film on Elko County property as part of a report on a recent murder case.

People Magazine Investigates obtained permission for film crews to interview Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram about the Bryce Dickey murder trial in the commissioners' board room sometime within the next few weeks.

Commissioners Delmo Andreozzi, Jon Karr, Rex Steninger and Cliff Eklund voted 4-1 for approval, with Wilde Brough casting the opposing vote.

The district attorney’s office requested approval of the location agreement.

Chief Civil Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenburg told commissioners the initial request was to film in the DA’s office but because it could be disruptive, the commissioners’ board room was suggested instead.

Steninger asked Greenburg to add a stipulation to hold the film crew to just the board room and exclude them from other offices or courtrooms, citing concerns that the agreement might give them access to other parts of the Elko County complex.

“My big concern is that the contract says they can bring all necessary personnel, facilities and equipment onto the property,” Steninger said.

He also asked Greenburg about a phrase in the contract that states in exchange for permission to film, the County receives “valuable consideration.”

“Our county is mentioned on TV,” Greenburg said.

“Mentioned for a murder,” Steninger said. “I’m not sure that’s a real feather in our cap.”

In the agreement, Finch Productions LP is listed as the producer, with Discovery Communications LLC as the distributor. It does not mention financial compensation to the owner of the property's location for filming.

Brough voted against the motion, stating “I just don’t think they need to be here.”

Steninger said he initially felt the same way, but Ingram explained that Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza was on board with it and Ingram was assured by People Magazine Investigates that the story would “be very pro-law enforcement. Pro-police.”

Andreozzi said he appreciated the TV show requesting permission, noting that they could have shown up without notice.

“[It’s] one of the constitutional freedoms of speech. They have the right to come here anyway and they could be out there on the public square,” Andreozzi said. “I actually appreciate the fact they gave us a heads up that they plan on being here.”

The request comes about five months after a jury convicted Dickey of first-degree murder in the death of Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky in 2020.

Ujlaky's body was found in Burner Basin on March 18, 2020, three days after she was reported missing. An autopsy revealed she had been strangled and stabbed in the neck.

Dickey, who was the last to see her, initially told investigators he dropped her off at the Spring Creek High School parking lot to meet a man wearing a cowboy hat and driving a green F150 pickup truck.

The jury gave Dickey life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 20 years. District Judge Mason Simons added 40 years for two deadly weapon enhancements to the murder, and another 10 years for sexual assault.