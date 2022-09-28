Crime spree suspect held in Elko jail on $120,000 bail

ELKO – A man accused of evading law enforcement multiple times during a crime spree that began in Utah and ended in Oregon is now being held at Elko County Jail.

Bail was listed at $120,000 for Jamie L. Cochran, 42, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He faces local charges of home invasion with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun, grand larceny of a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Cochran is suspected of burglarizing a daycare in Salt Lake City on Sept. 11, committing multiple crimes in Elko County beginning on Sept. 13, and fleeing to Oregon where he was captured by state and federal officials on Sept. 15.

An Elko County Sheriff’s detective’s report filed with his criminal complaint provides more details about the crimes. Local law enforcement became involved after a man was reported to have stolen a gas can from the Wells Golf Course. Nevada State Police chased his vehicle west on Interstate 80 but terminated the pursuit.

The suspect pulled off the freeway at Deeth, where he drove through a gate and toward a man, nearly striking him. He then entered a cabin owned by another man, where he used a Colt .45 revolver from the cabin to shoot open a safe, stealing at least four other firearms in addition to the Colt.

He then traveled to Elburz where he kicked in the door of a residence and demanded the resident at gunpoint to give him the keys to a pickup that was parked outside.

At some point the man stole a Polaris ATV and evaded authorities, despite a multi-agency manhunt that continued through the night.

On Sept. 14 he was spotted in Ryndon where he stole a Dodge Dakota pickup with attached trailer containing a lawn mower. Another chase began involving a state trooper. The man drove west and the pursuit had to be called off in Humboldt County for safety reasons.

The pickup was seen that night at Denio Junction where the driver attempted to get fuel. The Humboldt County Sherriff’s Office responded to the remote area near the Oregon border.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oregon State Troopers also responded, and located the vehicle just east of Adel, Oregon. The suspect immediately began eluding officers and drove off road onto private farm fields. Deputies and troopers lost sight of the vehicle a short time later.

Additional troopers were called into the area. The ground search involved more than 50 officers from multiple jurisdictions, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

Shortly after noon on Sept. 15, Cochran was taken into custody by an Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife sergeant, a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer, and a Bureau of Land Management ranger.

He was armed with a stolen handgun when arrested, Oregon State Police said.

The suspect was eventually identified as Cochran, and Oregon officials considered him to be transient. He was extradited to Elko County and listed as a resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on the jail’s booking sheet.