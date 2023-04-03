ELKO – When hoaxers claimed there was an active shooter at Wells High School on Monday morning they probably didn’t realize that school was out for spring break.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada State Police, and emergency medical and fire crews responded to the claim that several students had been injured at the school.

“Local law enforcement quickly responded and cleared the schools in Wells,” stated the sheriff’s office. “It became apparent this was a falsely reported 911 call of threats at the Wells High School.”

A Facebook post around 11:15 a.m. said the high school was safe and there was not an active threat.

People commenting on the post were happy to hear that the kids and staff were safe.

Lt. Doug Fisher of the sheriff’s office said only a few staff members were at the school Monday morning, and no children were there due to spring break.

“We weren’t the only county that got hit” in the latest hoax, Fisher said. Schools in Humboldt and Lander counties were also called.

School shooting hoaxes have become more frequent in recent weeks. Last week law enforcement in Utah responded to more than a dozen hoaxes.

The FBI traced the number to an IP address from multiple foreign countries, according to a report on KSL.com.