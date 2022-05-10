DA not seeking death penalty in Dickey murder trial

ELKO – The death penalty was taken off the table in the murder trial of Bryce Dickey, who is accused of killing 16-year-old Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky more than two years ago.

The decision was made by Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram after consulting with the victim’s family, according to a motion filed last week.

The State initially reserved the option for the death penalty at the time Dickey was charged with felony open murder, including first degree murder and all lesser included offenses; sexual assault with the use of a deadly weapon; and an alternate charge of sexual assault.

Opening arguments began Tuesday afternoon, with prosecutors and defense counsel addressing the jury before Elko District Judge Mason Simons.

Dickey appeared in court wearing a gray suit, sitting between Elko County Public Defender Matthew Pennell and attorney Gary Woodbury.

Deputy District Attorney Chad Thompson addressed jurors first, telling them the opening statements were intended “to introduce the evidence to you and what we anticipate it will be, to give you a roadmap of where we’re going, and the argument comes later.”

Thompson described the timeline of events in Britney’s death, from the last day she was seen alive on March 8, 2020, to Dickey’s arrest 11 days later.

He recounted Dickey’s description of his afternoon with Britney to law enforcement. Dickey told them he drove around Elko and Spring Creek before dropping her off at the Spring Creek High School parking lot at about 4:30 p.m. to meet a new friend — a tall man wearing a cowboy hat who drove a green Ford F150.

Afterward, Dickey said he stopped by Maverik nearby before going home. He later told an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy that she used the social media platform Snapchat frequently and had made contact with someone from New York.

Deputies pinged Britney’s phone and it was traced to the Boyd-Kennedy area, where law enforcement and friends began searching for her, Thompson continued.

Dickey was also interviewed by another sheriff’s deputy at Spring Creek High School on March 10, where he detailed his afternoon with Britney, including a drive to Mountain View Elementary before going to Spring Creek. He added that she said her friend from New York had given her a promise ring.

After receiving a call from his father to go home, Dickey told the deputy he offered to take her back to Angel Park where he had picked her up, but she told him to take her to the high school instead so she could meet her friend.

On March 11, the Ruby Mountain Rebels four-wheeler group gathered and sent out search parties. Two members sent to Burner Basin discovered her body to the left of a road, covered in a blue tarp.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s office and the Washoe County Crime Lab Forensic Unit sealed off the area and collected physical and DNA evidence, including a blood-stained $5 bill and tobacco spit. A lanyard with keys, white earbuds and a condom were later discovered in a bush across the roadway. Her broken cellphone was found several hundred yards away.

A search warrant filed with Snapchat showed both Dickey’s and Britney’s phones were located by GPS at Burner Basin.

Tests revealed Dickey’s DNA was found on the tobacco spit, inside the condom, and on her neck and fingernails. Britney’s DNA was found on the blood-stained $5 bill and on the outside of the condom.

Thompson showed an image of a partial view of Ujlaky’s body to the jurors, pointing out the stab wound in her neck that cut the left carotid artery. He noted Elko County Coroner Nicholas Czegledi and assistant medical examiner Dr. Julie Schrader from the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s office each said it was the first time in their careers they saw a single stab wound to the neck.

The cause of death was the stab wound and strangulation, according to Schrader.

Thompson reiterated Dickey’s claim that he and Britney did not have a dating relationship, but that he called her “Lil Sis,” and she considered him as a “big brother.”

During Dickey’s last interview with sheriff’s detectives, Thompson said his story “changes considerably. We ask you to pay close attention to what Dickey says.”

“We ask that you hold him accountable for what he did on March 8, 2020,” Thompson concluded.

In his opening statement, Woodbury asked jurors to carefully pay attention to the evidence before making up their minds on the verdict. He added that the defense counsel disagreed with the saying that there are three sides to every story, instead there are 42 sides.

“There are combinations inside every story so we ask you [to] listen and think,” Woodbury said. “That’s what you’re obliged to do in this.”

Woodbury said the case against Dickey “is entirely circumstantial,” and then referred to pieces of evidence that he said the prosecution could not present during the trial.

“You will not hear any evidence that anybody anywhere saw Bryce Dickey kill or rape Britney Ujlaky,” he said.

Regarding DNA evidence, Woodbury said it could be found on anything that is touched. He also pointed to evidence collected at Dickey’s residence by forensic investigators, stating no DNA was found on a belt that could have been used to strangle Britney. Also that blood was not located in his truck, on a pair of boots or a sweatshirt found at his home.

“Those searches were all done, but you didn’t hear any of that in the prosecution’s opening statement?” Woodbury asked. “Will that give you pause to intellectually require yourself as to think about why you’re not getting told about certain pieces of evidence?”

Woodbury said the medical examiners found no injuries commonly associated with sexual assault on the body. He added that the DNA found on the outside of the condom was associated with saliva, which was consistent with Dickey’s admission to investigators that they had oral sex that day.

Jurors would not hear from the prosecution about DNA evidence on Britney’s phone, how her phone ended up one-quarter mile away from the body and how it was broken, Woodbury added.

He concluded his statement by asking jurors again to weigh the evidence before making any decisions.

“Don’t commit yourself to any of this stuff until it’s all in, until you’ve heard everything that there is to hear about this case.”

More than 200 pieces of evidence and about 20 witnesses are expected to testify during the trial, according to Thompson.

Among the first to testify were Britney’s parents, Alisha and Jim Ujlaky. They each described the last time they talked to her and their growing concern and fear when she could not be reached on her phone that day.

Alisha Ujllaky told the court she spoke to her daughter every day by phone or text, and it was highly unusual for her not to respond to messages or voicemails immediately.

She told the court she spoke to Dickey at a balloon launch in Britney’s memory, but he did not speak to her, he just looked at the ground.

Jim Ujlaky also described how Britney would contact him frequently during the day when they were apart. His voice broke when he repeated her last words to him that Sunday afternoon and when he viewed pictures of his daughter alive and her keychain lanyard.

Her parents also stated that Dickey and Britney were only friends, and that they did not enter into a dating relationship during the few years they knew each other.

The trial is expected to continue through May 24.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 2