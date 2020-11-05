DA to seek death penalty in McDonald's murder case

ELKO – The Elko District Attorney intends to seek the death penalty in Sunday’s fatal shooting of a young McDonald’s employee, a crime for which police have been unable to establish a motive.

Justin Michael Mullis, 24, of Winnemucca is accused of walking up to the drive-thru window wearing a mask at about 9:30 p.m. and shooting 16-year-old Kylee Leniz, a student at Elko High School.

Mullis was charged Wednesday by District Attorney Tyler Ingram with open murder with the use of a deadly weapon, and concealing or destroying evidence of the commission of a felony.

Police said Mullis fired one shot from a 9mm handgun and fled the scene on foot. They did not determine any prior connection between Mullis and Leniz.

According to a police report, surveillance video at McDonald’s showed the shooter carrying a duffle bag over his shoulder. A matching bag was found behind a nearby motel. Surveillance footage at the motel showed a man similar in appearance and dress. An image was sent out to businesses and then to the public, leading to the identification of the suspect as Mullis.

As police were tracking him down they received a call from a woman who claimed Mullis “had been with her all evening” and they wanted to make a statement.