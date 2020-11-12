Dabritz bound over for trial in the murder of NHP trooper

ELY – The trial of a man accused of killing a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper is moving forward about eight months after the crime.
During Thursday’s preliminary hearing in Ely Justice Court, John Leonard Dabritz was bound over to White Pine District Court after being declared competent to stand trial in the death of Sgt. Ben Jenkins.
Dabritz, 65, did not appear in court, waiving his presence according to defense counsel Richard Sears and Kirsty Pickering.
During his competency hearing on Oct. 6, Dabritz was ordered to be held at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City until he stands trial.
Dabritz is charged with open murder, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, grand larceny of a firearm and third-degree arson.
He is accused of shooting Jenkins on U.S. Highway 93 and taking his patrol vehicle and weapon, then setting his rental vehicle on fire in the early morning hours of March 27.
White Pine District Attorney Michael Wheable has stated he will seek the death penalty.
Court proceedings were delayed in April for Dabritz to undergo a psychiatric evaluation in Sparks. He was declared competent to stand trial after undergoing two months of treatment for bipolar disorder at Lakes’ Crossing Center.
According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Dr. Steven Zuchowski stated Dabritz was diagnosed with Type 1 bipolar disorder, with some symptoms including paranoia, extreme irritability and anger during the competency hearing.
In May, Dabritz was charged with possession of an explosive device and possession of a component of an explosive device with intent to manufacture. According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Dabritz owned a residence about 70 miles northeast of Tonopah, from where the new charges stemmed.
His ex-wife told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he had suffered for years with bipolar disorder and alcoholism.
In the days leading up to the murder, Dabritz made stops around Ely to discuss his concerns about the spread of COVID-19 through the water and sewer system at the water district office. Later he visited the Ely Times office where he appeared to be “confused.”
Dabritz also left a box of “concerning content,” at the Ely courthouse, according to a county official.
The court documents prompted Ely Justice of the Peace Stephen Bishop to remove himself from the proceedings and bring in Elko Justice of the Peace Mason Simons to preside over subsequent hearings.
Witnesses in Thursday’s hearing included law enforcement officials who showed Jenkins’ body cam footage to the court. Among those present in the courtroom were members of Jenkins’ family.
Dr. Lisa Gavin, Clark County medical examiner, conducted the autopsy on Jenkins’ body, reporting he was killed by two gunshot shot wounds — one in the back and one in the head.
A court date for Dabritz’s trial has not yet been set.
An Elko native, Jenkins served 12 years with the NHP and was honored with the gold medal of valor in 2011.
A father, grandfather, friend, veteran and volunteer, he was mourned the day after his death when his body was escorted from Las Vegas to Elko in a caravan of law enforcement and first responders as Elkoans lined the streets in their vehicles to salute the fallen trooper.
On July 8, law enforcement and the public gathered at Elko High School’s Warrior field to celebrate Jenkins’ life and remember his service in the NHP. Flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff by Gov. Steve Sisolak.
