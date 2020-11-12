Dabritz bound over for trial in the murder of NHP trooper

In the days leading up to the murder, Dabritz made stops around Ely to discuss his concerns about the spread of COVID-19 through the water and sewer system at the water district office. Later he visited the Ely Times office where he appeared to be “confused.”

Dabritz also left a box of “concerning content,” at the Ely courthouse, according to a county official.

The court documents prompted Ely Justice of the Peace Stephen Bishop to remove himself from the proceedings and bring in Elko Justice of the Peace Mason Simons to preside over subsequent hearings.

Witnesses in Thursday’s hearing included law enforcement officials who showed Jenkins’ body cam footage to the court. Among those present in the courtroom were members of Jenkins’ family.

Dr. Lisa Gavin, Clark County medical examiner, conducted the autopsy on Jenkins’ body, reporting he was killed by two gunshot shot wounds — one in the back and one in the head.

A court date for Dabritz’s trial has not yet been set.

An Elko native, Jenkins served 12 years with the NHP and was honored with the gold medal of valor in 2011.