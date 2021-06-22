Dashcam video shows shootout with suspect

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Bowers, Candee fired six shots from an AR-15 rifle and Thomas fired 10 shots from a Glock 9mm handgun.

“Minissale sustained a single gunshot wound and later died,” Bowers said. He did not say which gun the fatal shot was fired from.

Had Minissale survived, Bowers said he would have been charged with attempted murder and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person.

“Through the investigation into this incident it was discovered that Minissale may have ties to an ongoing homicide investigation in Nevada City, California,” Bowers said.

According to a report by the Sierra Sun, Minissale could be linked to the slaying of a British citizen who was found dead in a home owned by Minissale on the same day as the Nevada highway incident. The 30-year-old victim had been shot multiple times.

Authorities have not formally named any suspects in the death, the Sun reported.

The Eureka County shooting comes almost a year after another fatal officer-involved shooting in northeastern Nevada.

On June 26, 2020, a 30-year-old Spring Creek man fled from a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper during a traffic stop near the 12th Street Bridge in Elko.