Death penalty trial to begin next week

ELKO – A man charged with shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl as she worked at a fast food restaurant in Elko is scheduled to go on trial next week, and Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram is seeking the death penalty.

Justin Mullis, 24, of Winnemucca is accused of approaching the drive-through window at the east Elko McDonald’s on the night of Nov. 1, 2020, and firing point-blank at Kylee Leniz. She died of a single 9mm gunshot wound to her torso.

The suspect was wearing a mask and fled the scene, but a duffle bag matching one being carried by the suspect was found behind a nearby motel, and surveillance images from the motel were released to the public. He was identified as Mullis, who turned himself in the next day.

Police said the crime appeared to be random, with no known connection between the suspect and the victim.

A criminal complaint was amended to include attempted robbery as the motive after Mullis made a phone call from jail in which he said that he had recently resumed using drugs and needed money, “and I went to McDonald’s and ended up shooting a girl.”

Mullis is also charged with concealing or destroying evidence. The victim’s family offered a reward for information leading to recovery of the firearm used in the homicide, a 9mm Hi-Point pistol with distinctive “money grips.”

Public Defender Matthew Pennell and attorney Gary Woodbury represented Mullis at a preliminary hearing in March 2021. Woodbury, a former Elko County District Attorney, is qualified to serve as defense counsel in death-penalty cases.

The last murder case tried in Elko was for Bryce Dickey, who was charged with open murder in the March 2020 death of 16-year-old Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky.

Ingram announced at the time that he would seek the death penalty in that case, but it was dropped prior to the beginning of Dickey’s trial after consulting with the victim’s family.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday before Elko District Judge Mason Simons.