Defendant testifies in Elko murder trial

ELKO – The suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl nearly two years ago took the stand in his own defense and said he did not remember the night of the incident.

Justin Mullis, 26, testified Wednesday, with both sides resting their cases before the weekend.

Charged with open murder and potentially facing the death penalty if convicted, Mullis was dressed in a dark blue suit when he was sworn in before Judge Mason Simons.

His testimony lasted about three hours with a 15-minute break between sessions.

In opening arguments, the defense, led by Elko County Public Defender Matthew Pennell, said they would show that mental health issues “plagued” Mullis throughout his life, pointing to child abuse, head injuries and substance abuse that led to the diagnosis of multiple illnesses and psychiatric disorders.

Attorney Gary Woodbury sought to establish Mullis’ thinking and reasoning abilities in his questioning, first asking Mullis to describe his current medical condition.

Mullis said he is in isolation from the general jail population and that he had been prescribed medications for his anxiety, depression and schizophrenia.

When asked by Woodbury if the medications had affected his memory and impacted the ability to “think at the same speed as usual,” Mullis said, “Yes.”

Referring to separate interviews with forensic psychiatry specialist Dr. Steven Zuchowski, who testified for the prosecution on Tuesday, and forensic and clinical psychologist Dr. John Fabian, who testified for the defense on Wednesday, Woodbury asked Mullis if he could remember those meetings that took place several months ago.

“During the course of those conversations, were there questions asked and answers you gave regarding your background? Do you remember those conversations?” Woodbury asked. “Do you recall the questions?”

“Yes, I remember meeting with them. I don’t remember the full extent of the meetings or the questions and answers,” Mullis said. “I wouldn’t be able to remember questions or multiple questions over a duration of more than an hour.”

Woodbury asked Mullis about Zuchowski’s and Fabian’s testimony about their conversations with him. “Did you hear them say anything that you now know was not the truth of what you said?”

“I’m not sure. I would have to take some time to reflect and probably have some specific questions asked in order to properly answer that question,” Mullis said.

“Was it your intent when you talked to Dr. Zuchowski and/or Dr. Fabian to tell them falsehoods,” Woodbury asked.

“Absolutely not. I told them what I remembered and what I believed to be true, not only from what I remember but also what I have read and been informed of.”

Mullis said he only knew about the incident from reading news reports and legal documents shown to him, hearing about it from other inmates, and testimony from witnesses during the trial.

Woodbury asked if he thought the articles and documents were true. Mullis said “the majority of it was true,” but that he did not have an actual memory of the incident.

Mullis said on the morning of Nov. 1, 2020, he and his girlfriend were using controlled substances, including heroin, methamphetamine and bath salts.

Woodbury asked why he used bath salts. Mullis replied that “you can actually have hallucinations and something similar to like … I don’t know what it’s called … it’s you can feel like a video game, I guess.”

The next day, he had accepted an invitation to a family dinner at Rebecca Whiteside’s house in Spring Creek. Her daughter and daughter’s boyfriend picked him up at Motel 6 where he was living with his girlfriend, who did not go to the dinner because “she was not ready to meet my family” and accused him of cheating on her.

Mullis said he was “upset” at the accusation. “It’s something that bugs somebody.”

Before he left that afternoon, Mullis and his girlfriend had discussion about buying back some of her belongings, including a ring for $120, and she owed other people some money, adding that he was “able to get a majority of her belongings back.” He said an unnamed friend he “hung out with” loaned him the money.

On the way, Mullis asked them to pull over near Northern Nevada Regional Hospital so that he could fire his gun. When asked by Woodbury why he did that, Mullis said “I wasn’t showing off. No one got outside the vehicle besides me. I just had some urge to want to shoot. I’m not sure the reason that I gave her why I asked them to pull over and why I got out and shot the gun, that I recall at least.”

“We’re you depressed at the time you shot the gun?” Woodbury asked.

“No, I would say I was in actually a good mood,” Mullis said.

After arriving at Whiteside’s home, he said he smoked cigarettes and talked with Whiteside’s father. He left before the meal was served and arranged a pickup by the mailboxes down the road. Mullis explained to Whiteside he needed to “take care of collecting my girlfriend’s belongings and some other stuff.”

Mullis said his girlfriend asked if he could bring some drugs back to the motel and he said “I told her I could.”

In Elko, Mullis said he went to Walmart and with borrowed money, bought drugs and was able to pay for his girlfriend’s belongings.

He said he gambled at the Gold Dust West Casino and visited friends before walking back to the motel. After getting back, he said he found his girlfriend in another room. She asked about the drugs and they had a fight that lasted a “couple of minutes.”

He said he threw an empty syringe at her, “not trying to hit her,” packed his belongings and began walking down Idaho Street past the High Desert Inn and Chevron filling station.

Woodbury asked Mullis if he remembered what was going through his head during that walk.

“I, specifically, don’t know. I was obviously mad,” he said.

“Did you hear voices in your mind?” Woodbury asked. After a long pause, Mullis replied.

“I remember hearing some voices, I personally won’t say at this time I was definitely hearing voices right off the bat, but sometime,” he said.

Mullis added that he didn’t have a destination planned, but was generally headed in the direction of McDonald's.

Woodbury asked if he remembered what happened as he walked in the direction of McDonald's, or any part of the incident. Mullis said, “No I do not remember the exact incident of what happened at McDonald's. No I do not remember anything that happened at McDonald's.”

Mullis said he did not recall his interview with police, and only knew about it from watching a video of it during the trial.

“Basically I just don’t remember that right now or it’s something that I don’t remember,” he said.

Mullis said he remembered being awakened the next day by Rebecca Whiteside on her couch.

When asked by Woodbury if he remembered shaving his face the night before or that morning, Mullis said again he did not know.

“Listen, I told you the information that I know, as of right now, on the subject,” he said.

Woodbury asked if he could recall the dream he told investigators during their interview.

“That was something that was part of the interview and I already made it known that I don’t remember,” Mullis said.

“Don’t remember what?” Woodbury asked. “The interview, really. Bits and pieces here and there,” Mullis said.

Under cross-examination, Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram confirmed with Mullis that the gun found in Whiteside’s garage was the one he shot near the hospital.

Ingram also asked Mullis to confirm he was present in court during the replay of videos. He also asked him to confirm he was the person in the McDonald’s surveillance video, Gold Dust West Casino surveillance video, jail phone call video, and owner of the duffle bag left behind the Best Western Elko Inn.

To all of the questions, Mullis repeated his reply: “Yes, that was me.”

Mullis also confirmed that it was his clothing inside the duffle bag that he was seen carrying to McDonald's and that he left behind the Best Western. He also admitted to putting his white tennis shoes into Whiteside’s garbage can.

When Ingram asked about Mullis’ statement that he wasn’t intending to go McDonald's, but that he mentioned the name of the restaurant in a jail phone call, Mullis said “That is what I said. You asked me why I said that and if it was my destination. No it wasn’t.

“I had no reason to go to McDonald's to attempt to rob for any reason because I know that if I needed to get some money I could have gotten it in another way.”

“What way?” Ingram asked.

“Sold some drugs. I think I had checks, so I could have went and cashed a check. I know for a fact that I could have sent a request on PayPal” from a friend. “I never in the past resorted to robbing any business to acquire any money.”

He said he couldn’t remember why he would have mentioned he went to rob McDonald’s on the phone call. “Maybe just to provide some sort of explanation.”

Closing arguments are set for Monday.