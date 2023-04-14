ELKO – A woman was arrested Tuesday on four counts of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a BB gun at a woman and three children.

Deputies were told the incident occurred Sunday at a residence in Osino and that it was captured on video. They observed footage of Joni G. Feragen, 59, holding a black handgun and pointing it at the person who was recording.

The alleged victim told deputies she went to the residence to “swap trailers” with a man who also lived there.

According to Feragen’s arrest report, she said she intended to scare them with the BB gun because she did not want them at the residence.

Feragen was also booked on charges of drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner and disturbing the peace. Her bail was listed at $82,855.