Deputy acquitted of two charges, no decision on two other charges

ELKO – A split verdict acquitted an Elko County Sheriff’s Deputy of two out of four charges alleging sexual assault and battery Tuesday in Elko District Court.

Richard Lespade, 38, was found not guilty of a 2020 sexual assault and battery with the intent to commit sexual assault, both Category “A" felonies.

The jury returned no decision for a second sexual assault charge from six years earlier, or a charge of sale or transportation of a controlled substance, a Category “C” felony.

Judge Mason Simons declared a mistrial on the two counts where no verdict was rendered by the jury.

The jury began deliberations late Monday morning, announcing they had reached a verdict after 1 p.m. the following day. The trial began Aug. 22.

Lespade pleaded not guilty to the charges that were filed against him nearly a year ago from a woman who alleged that on two occasions he sexually assaulted her, causing a black eye and bloody ear, and dispensed the amphetamine Adderall to keep her in the relationship.

During closing statements, Chief Deputy District Attorney Chad Thompson reminded jurors that although the relationship between the couple was on-again, off-again and they shared a child, he was asking them to find Lespade guilty to hold him accountable for his actions.

The situation “does not give one a pass to do whatever, no matter the relationship. The law does not recognize that. She says ‘no,’ it means the same as for somebody who doesn’t know the perpetrator,” Thompson said.

Thompson also told jurors the woman had nothing to gain by reporting Lespade to the authorities. The couple was not legally married and she was receiving child support from Lespade. A divorce or other lawsuit was not initiated at any point in time by the victim and she’s living with family members.

“What’s her motivation here? There isn’t one, unless he did rape her, unless this did happen. That’s the only thing that makes sense for her to do this,” Thompson said.

Since the woman came forward, Thompson said she has had to endure telling her story repeatedly to law enforcement, counselors and in court.

"Think about what she’s had to go through: Go to the cops. Go to Harbor House. Tell your story. Tell it again. Tell it again. Be cross-examined about it. Go see a doctor. Everybody questioning you, ‘Did this really happen? Are you a gold-digger?’ Did she look like she was having fun on the stand?”

“And yet she sticks to her guns and says, ‘He did this.’ She thought no one is going to believe her. So she got the videos out and he never once denies it. Never once,” Thompson said. “She lost the guy who is paying everything, access to Adderall, a house to live in, access to credit cards because she stuck to her guns and said, ‘This is what happened.’”

Defense attorney Gary Woodbury said his client had been falsely accused of sexual assault, recounting the “complexity of the relationship between” the woman and Lespade over the years.

Woodbury recalled the woman’s testimony that in 2013 “she didn’t want Richie Lespade in her life any more. She made that determination in 2013. What steps did she take? Nothing.”

Woodbury also recounted that the woman told law enforcement that Lespade did not remember the assaults. “It’s not that he didn’t remember it,” Woodbury said. “He didn’t do it! Period. He didn’t do it!”

After the alleged 2020 assault, the woman recorded video and audio conversations with Lespade, asking him about those incidents. Woodbury said the recordings did not prove his guilt because “he never said it.”

“He never said it anyplace,” Woodbury told the jurors. “And you’re not going to hear it. I certainly encourage you to go back and listen to those audios and videos and see whether he admits raping her.”

The issue of control in the relationship was also described by Woodbury, who questioned the woman’s statement that she was being isolated from family and friends by Lespade, who Woodbury said paid for a trip to Indiana to see relatives in 2014.

To contrast the woman’s allegation of control, Woodbury added she and Lespade broke up multiple times, he gave her access to his debit cards, paid household expenses, provided a vehicle to use “in her view to control her, in his view to keep her around.”

Regarding the controlled substance charge, Woodbury asked if the jury heard any evidence that Lespade gave the woman Adderall. “You didn’t hear anything about it.”

“The case comes down to this,” Woodbury said. “The question is: Can you believe Richie Lespade that he didn’t rape this lady at any time? No he did not.”

According to Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram, no decision has been made regarding a retrial for the remaining two counts, although, “we will be discussing that very soon,” he said.

Lespade has been on paid administrative leave since he was booked in Elko County Jail on the charges about a year ago. He served in the jail division up until then.

According to Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, the Sheriff’s office could start the internal review process on Lespade now that the trial is over, but he said it is all pending on the District Attorney’s decision to prosecute or drop the remaining charges.

“We’re still in limbo until we see what the District Attorney says,” Narvaiza said.