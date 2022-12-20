 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Elko Daily Free Press is partnering with CC Communications who are sponsoring 300 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

Deputy: Escape attempt ends on slippery sidewalk

  • 0

ELKO – An Elko County Jail inmate faces an additional charge of escape by a felony prisoner after allegedly attempting a slippery getaway at a downtown traffic light.

Eric M. Cabibi, 24, was originally arrested in August on two felony drug charges. According to a Dec. 17 arrest report, he was taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for treatment and an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy was in charge of watching over him.

Cabibi was placed in belly chains before the deputy began transporting him back to the jail on Friday evening. When the van reached the intersection of Fifth and Silver streets, Cabibi reportedly exited the van and began running east on Silver.

The deputy chased him, both of them slipping and falling in the process. Cabibi was recaptured about a block away from the escape scene.

The deputy reported pulling a hamstring during the chase.

People are also reading…

Cabibi was booked on an additional $20,000 bail.

Active shooter situations are unpredictable and evolve quickly. Because active shooter situations are often over within 10 to 15 minutes, before law enforcement arrives on the scene, individuals must be prepared both mentally and physically to deal with an active shooter situation. Here are some good practices for coping with an active shooter situation.
Eric Cabibi

Cabibi
0 Comments
0
6
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shots fired in downtown Elko

Shots fired in downtown Elko

Police were called at 3:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Railroad Street by a man who said he was heading to his truck when someone started yelling at him

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News