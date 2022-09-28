Deputy resigns, internal investigation continues

ELKO – An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy who was acquitted of two out of four charges including sexual assault and battery has resigned.

Richard Lespade, 38, was found not guilty of a 2020 sexual assault and battery in a verdict issued Aug. 30. The jury returned no decision on a second sexual assault charge from six years earlier, or a charge of sale or transportation of a controlled substance.

According to Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram, no official decision has been made on whether Lespade will be tried again on the two charges that were declared a mistrial by District Judge Mason Simons.

Lespade had been on administrative leave pending the outcome of the trial, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. He worked in the detention division prior to his arrest.

Although he has resigned, the sheriff’s office is continuing an internal affairs investigation.

Lespade pleaded not guilty to the charges that were filed against him nearly a year ago by a woman who alleged that on two occasions he sexually assaulted her, and gave her the amphetamine Adderall to keep her in the relationship.

Defense attorney Gary Woodbury said Lespade had been falsely accused of sexual assault, recounting the “complexity of the relationship between” him and the woman over the years.