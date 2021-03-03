Dickey challenges evidence related to murder case

Dickey, however, does admit he and Ujlaky had intercourse on March 8 in the area where his body was found “but had lied to law enforcement” before admitting it, the document goes on to state.

Ingram responded to the petition in a document filed on Dec. 29, arguing that although Dickey was challenging the one count of sexual assault with the use of a deadly weapon, the defendant “did not challenge the sufficiency of the evidence as it relates to Open Murder.”

“The State respectfully disagrees and submits that the Elko Justice Court was in the best position to weigh the evidence presented, including having the opportunity to observe witnesses in the courtroom, and made the appropriate findings,” Ingram wrote.

“Importantly, there is not a heightened level of proof at preliminary hearing simply because the Defendant is charged with the most serious and heinous crimes,” he continued.

Ingram referred to Dickey’s writ, stating, “Notably, it doesn’t say falsely charged with sexual assault, murder or both. That’s because there is no motivation to lie about consensual sex in Dickey’s situation.”