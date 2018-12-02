ELKO – Teamwork, technology and textbook management techniques.
Those are some of the methods applied by Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram in the DA’s office within the past two years, leading to an overhaul of the caseload management system and reducing pending cases below 200.
Ingram made the announcement to the Elko County Commissioners in an email praising his office’s efforts in attaining the goal.
“I think it’s well-justified that I share praise for our amazing employees in my office,” Ingram wrote, pointing to his staff of eight deputy district attorneys, seven caseworkers and seven support and administration personnel.
The office — which handles all of Elko County’s criminal and civil cases — brought the amount of pending cases, once averaging more than 600, down to 183. As of Oct. 23, the office had a total of 4,109 cases assigned to attorneys and staff for court action.
The accomplishment in the DA’s office comes two years after Ingram’s appointment when he set the goal to bring pending cases – those of which are awaiting additional information before they are assigned to a deputy district attorney – below 200, even as the office receives new cases from all law enforcement agencies throughout the county, including state enforcement agencies.
Ingram said he was aware of how the public perceived the DA’s office, due to the backlog.
“I talked to lots of people in preparation for my interview with the commissioners,” Ingram said recently. “One of the most common conversations I had [with people] was about the backlog of cases. So, it was obviously a concern for the public.”
“As far as I know, this is the lowest number of pending cases that we have ever had during my employment with Elko County,” said Ingram, who has been a prosecutor in the DA’s office since 2011. He said the next goal for the office is have 150 or fewer.
Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi called the accomplishment “a milestone” that recognizes the employees’ hard work.
“He’s eager to perform better, and I applaud those kinds of efforts,” Andreozzi said. “He didn’t do it single-handedly, but with a qualified team of professionals in his office.”
To start, Ingram divided the office into two teams of deputy district attorneys and caseworkers who separately handle misdemeanors and felony cases. Implementing teams also gives the more serious cases to experienced attorneys, with murder and child abuse receiving top priority.
“I thought it was a better use of county resources to devote our most difficult cases to more senior attorneys,” Ingram said, recalling that in the past deputy district attorneys handled misdemeanors, gross misdemeanors and felonies in their workload, regardless of experience.
Although the office has not always been fully staffed, Ingram credited the personnel for taking up the slack when a prosecutor recently moved out of the area.
“We hit that 183 mark down an attorney,” Ingram said.
Developing open communication channels among law enforcement has also contributed to a more efficient case flow, Ingram explained.
“We put a substantial amount of effort into making sure that we are working well with all the law enforcement, and that’s key because when you have a good working relationship things flow so much more smoothly,” Ingram said, adding that the office’s communication and relationship building is also a priority with defense counsel, the public defender’s office and the courts.
Elko County Commissioner Cliff Eklund, who was on the board when Ingram was appointed, said he believes Ingram “has done a very good job” within the past two years.
“I think Tyler has done a great job prioritizing cases. Especially crimes against children by putting it on top of the priority list,” Eklund said.
Andreozzi said he thought the speedier movement of cases through the courts is beneficial to the victims, especially children.
“[To] prioritize crime against children is appropriate. These are victims, and until they get that time in court and the perpetrators are tried, [the victims] are continuing to be victimized,” Andreozzi said.
“It is mind-boggling how many cases they go through,” Andreozzi continued. “It’s unfortunate of the volume, but I’m grateful they’re trying to get through the system and that’s in the best interest of the victims.”
As the office reorganized to meet that one objective, Ingram said the deputy district attorneys are striving to balance time and efficiency with the “ethical duty to do what is right.”
As part of the restructuring efforts Ingram drafted an office policy stating that “a guilty verdict is not a win and a not guilty verdict is not a loss.”
“Our goal is never to get a conviction,” Ingram said. “Our goal is to do what is right.”
“Sometimes doing what is right means a conviction,” he continued. “We believe morally, ethically that a conviction is justice. But sometimes, a conviction is not justice. Sometimes it is allowing or agreeing for someone to enter drug court instead of suffering a felony conviction for possessing methamphetamine.”
Ingram, who was elected to a four-year term on Nov. 6, said he understands that people may not agree with the way a case is handled, but he hopes that by letting the public know he is accessible and willing to answer questions, it might resolve some questions that individuals may have about the legal process.
Although there are some exceptions, “for the most part I can answer any questions or talk about their concerns with them,” Ingram said, adding that he always keeps in mind that he and his office are public servants.
“My opinion is that we work for everybody.”
