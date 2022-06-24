June 21
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested for allegedly breaking into an apartment and trying to set it on fire over the weekend.
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on suspicion of punching a child and woman on Sunday.
ELKO – A former Carlin schoolteacher is scheduled to be released from prison this weekend after serving time on a drug charge.
ELKO – An Elko homeowner sentenced to prison in 2020 for arson will be released in July under a mandatory parole action.
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested for battery on a police officer and resisting arrest after allegedly throwing a barrel of diesel fluid in a lo…
ELKO – A woman was placed on probation for a check fraud incident stemming from last year.
Michael I. Blake, 33, of Fresno, California was arrested June 12, 2022, at Walmart for felony possession of a controlled substance, petit larc…
EKO – A Spring Creek couple will take turns spending six months in jail after pleading no contest to child neglect or endangerment charges.
June 9
ELKO – An Elko man was sentenced to one year in jail for taking his roommate’s car three months ago.
