July 19
Dawn Crowder and Jerimiah Crowder, married Aug. 26, 2017
--
Orlando Trujillo and Cheri Trujillo, married June 21, 1989
--
Nicole Cooper and Randy Pilant, married Nov. 10, 2015
July 20
Lexie Ingle and Travis Ingle, married Dec. 27, 2015
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Monday on multiple counts of felony child abuse and domestic battery after allegedly shooting two child…
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Saturday evening at South Fork Reservoir after a camper reported seeing a vehicle driving through the east cam…
Fawn L. Bear, 24, of Elko was arrested July 15, 2022, at Southside Elementary School for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.Jacob …
ELKO – An Elko man who was charged with lewdness with a minor has been ordered to serve six months under house arrest.
ELKO – An Arizona man was arrested Monday on firearm charges related to a December incident in Carlin.
Alfredo Gonzalez Puentes was sentenced to up to eight years in prison but is scheduled to be released after serving a little over three years
ELKO – A dispute over leadership of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone was heard this week in Clark County District Court, with access to m…
Department 1 – Kriston HillJuly 13Ronix Cespedes-Acevedo, 43, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance and was given a su…
ELKO – A Spring Creek woman was arrested Tuesday after a relative and a friend said she threatened them with a wrench and a Taser.
Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill July 7 Steven Ray Mondragon, 30, pleaded no contest to robbery with use of a deadly weapon, was sentenced to…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.