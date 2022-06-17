June 9
Gina Leraye Johnson and Jacob Howard Johnson, married April 14, 2015
--
Martin Tomes and Britany Tomes, married Oct. 9, 2006
ELKO – An Idaho man has been arrested on four felony counts of gaming fraud after being accused of pinching and pressing his bets at blackjack…
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Friday night on assault charges after allegedly threatening a woman and a sheriff’s sergeant with a shotgun.
EKO – A Spring Creek couple will take turns spending six months in jail after pleading no contest to child neglect or endangerment charges.
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested on a charge of open murder after police were called to her southside residence and found her kneeling near h…
An Elko man arrested more than 10 months ago for shooting and killing an acquaintance off Bullion Road has yet to be formally charged in the case.
Jachai J. Calvin, 25, of Owyhee was arrested Jun 4, 2022, at the Elko County Fairgrounds for fighting or challenging to fight, and resisting a…
ELKO – An Elko man who has served five prison sentences since 2003 and was arrested six times in 2021 has been given suspended sentences for h…
ELKO – Three students were arrested Wednesday afternoon at Spring Creek Middle School following an alleged assault on a fellow student.
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Wednesday evening at a trailer park on a charge of open murder.
ELKO – A missing Utah man called family members from his home two days after he was seen in Montello, Nevada, according to the Elko County She…
