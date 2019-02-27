Feb. 14
Regan G. Slack and Ristina M. Slack, married Jan. 4, 2003
Feb. 19
Jay D. Larsen and Camille Allen Larsen, married July 6, 2005
Feb. 20
Logan Arthur Rosenlund and Janice Kay Rosenlund, married Dec. 12, 2012
Feb. 21
William Wayne Ziegenbein and Carrie Lynn Ziegenbein, married June 22, 2014
Feb. 25
Jacquelyn Sonya Salazar and Joe Vera-Arellano, married Nov. 23, 2013
