Elko County Courthouse

Feb. 14

Regan G. Slack and Ristina M. Slack, married Jan. 4, 2003

Feb. 19

Jay D. Larsen and Camille Allen Larsen, married July 6, 2005

Feb. 20

Logan Arthur Rosenlund and Janice Kay Rosenlund, married Dec. 12, 2012

Feb. 21

William Wayne Ziegenbein and Carrie Lynn Ziegenbein, married June 22, 2014

Feb. 25

Jacquelyn Sonya Salazar and Joe Vera-Arellano, married Nov. 23, 2013

