April 12
Diane Elizabeth Smith and Roy Lewis Doughty, married Aug. 12, 2021
April 13
Amy K. Graves and Donald M. Graves, married Sept. 5, 2005
--
Jordan Eugene Anthony and Addison Paige Anthony, married June 23, 2017
April 12
Diane Elizabeth Smith and Roy Lewis Doughty, married Aug. 12, 2021
April 13
Amy K. Graves and Donald M. Graves, married Sept. 5, 2005
--
Jordan Eugene Anthony and Addison Paige Anthony, married June 23, 2017
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
ELKO – A man and woman died of gunshot wounds late Tuesday afternoon following a shooting at a home in Spring Creek.
Department 1 Judge Kriston HillMarch 22Jose Barajas Lujan, 29, successfully completed the Fourth Judicial District Court’s DUI Diversion progr…
ELKO – A Battle Mountain woman was arrested early Friday morning on a burglary charge after she was seen entering a downtown motel room where …
ELKO – On Wednesday, April 6, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a citizen stated he observed State Assemblyman John Ellison driving his vehicle over…
He was also ordered to pay $5,250 restitution to the victims.
SPRING CREEK – Two law enforcement officers and a local attorney vying for Elko Justice of the Peace answered questions about the status of pu…
A Spring Creek man was shot to death Tuesday evening near Carlin and the shooter was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, acc…
March 25
ELKO – A man fired several shots inside a Spring Creek home and was later subdued by being shot with rubber bullets.
Bags holding more than a pound of cocaine were found in the kitchen, police said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.