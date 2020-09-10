Aug. 28
Billie Stimac and Paul Stimac, married July 2, 2005
Sept. 2
Patrik Hathcock and Shanna Lynn Hathcock, married May 30, 2003
Sept. 3
Jessica Paige and James Clay Adams, married Feb. 17, 2017
--
Rodolfo Carrillo and Elda Marisela Pena, married April 3, 2009
Sept. 8
Christopher S. Fuchs and Stacy Ann Fuchs, married Aug. 31, 2013
--
David K. Stewart and Kayla R. Stewart, married Oct. 8, 2015
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.