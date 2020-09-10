 Skip to main content
Divorces
Divorces

Elko County Courthouse

Aug. 28

Billie Stimac and Paul Stimac, married July 2, 2005

Sept. 2

Patrik Hathcock and Shanna Lynn Hathcock, married May 30, 2003

Sept. 3

Jessica Paige and James Clay Adams, married Feb. 17, 2017

--

Rodolfo Carrillo and Elda Marisela Pena, married April 3, 2009

Sept. 8

Christopher S. Fuchs and Stacy Ann Fuchs, married Aug. 31, 2013

--

David K. Stewart and Kayla R. Stewart, married Oct. 8, 2015

