Try 1 month for $3
Elko County Courthouse

May 17

Emily Jean Ward and Joshua Roy Ward, married May 25, 2012

Nov. 5

Brady Weekley and Stephanie Vagnozzi, married Nov. 14, 2016

------

Mara A. Dedman and Heather J. Dedman, married July 2, 2007

Nov. 6

Kauanoe K La Brie and Colby La Brie, married April 5, 2014

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments