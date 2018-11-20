May 17
Emily Jean Ward and Joshua Roy Ward, married May 25, 2012
Nov. 5
Brady Weekley and Stephanie Vagnozzi, married Nov. 14, 2016
------
Mara A. Dedman and Heather J. Dedman, married July 2, 2007
Nov. 6
Kauanoe K La Brie and Colby La Brie, married April 5, 2014
