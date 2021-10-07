Sept. 28
Jaymie Graham and Brandon Graham, married Jan. 1, 2017
Sept. 30
Heidi Gastelo and Arthur Gastelo, married June 16, 2016
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Sept. 28
Jaymie Graham and Brandon Graham, married Jan. 1, 2017
Sept. 30
Heidi Gastelo and Arthur Gastelo, married June 16, 2016
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
ELKO – Fast police work landed an Elko man in jail and resulted in the recovery of stolen credit cards on Tuesday.
ELKO – A report of a truck being stolen from a towing yard early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Clark County man.
Sept. 29John T. Falvey, 60, of Deeth was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to obey sex offender registration laws or regulations. Bail: $5,000
Aug. 10Jacob Daniel Beebe pleaded guilty to driving under the influence was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.