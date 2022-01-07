 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Divorces

Elko County Courthouse

Dec. 21

Blanca Do and Chien Do, married Dec. 25, 2007

Dec. 27

Hope Margaret Ahmed and Mohammad Aijaz Ahmed, married April 24, 2009

Dec. 28

Zachary Elliott Tousley and Leslie Anne Tousley, married Feb. 7, 2020

