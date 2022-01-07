Dec. 21
Blanca Do and Chien Do, married Dec. 25, 2007
Dec. 27
Hope Margaret Ahmed and Mohammad Aijaz Ahmed, married April 24, 2009
Dec. 28
Zachary Elliott Tousley and Leslie Anne Tousley, married Feb. 7, 2020
ELKO – A Utah man was arrested at a West Wendover casino on New Year’s Eve on charges of cheating at gambling.
ELKO – A Spring Creek mom was arrested on a felony child abuse charge just hours into the New Year.
Knight has been arrested more than three dozen times since 2008, according to Elko County Jail records
Chavis V. Russell, 38, has also been arrested on battery charges six previous times in the past five years, according to Elko County Jail records
ELKO – A woman accused of embezzling more than $40,000 from a pawn shop where she worked has been sentenced to 90 days in the county jail.
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on New Year’s Eve for failure to obey sex offender laws and regulations.
This year, the report stated the district had a combined total of 1,996 cases at a 98% disposition rate.
There was at least one violent crime in the region for every month on the calendar
ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested on violent charges multiple times over the past five years was sentenced this month to up to eight ye…
ELKO – A Nevada State Police trooper arrested a man on kidnapping and domestic battery charges after his vehicle came speeding up behind the t…
