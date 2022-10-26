 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Divorces

Elko County Courthouse

Oct. 13

Jody Lynn Clark and William Cecil Clark, married Aug. 13, 2004

Oct. 18

Tori Ray Salters and Emmanuel Salters Jr., married Aug. 30, 2018

------

Joshua Clark and Whitney Clark, married May 1, 2017

We're going to have a total lunar eclipse in November

