Oct. 13
Jody Lynn Clark and William Cecil Clark, married Aug. 13, 2004
Oct. 18
Tori Ray Salters and Emmanuel Salters Jr., married Aug. 30, 2018
------
Joshua Clark and Whitney Clark, married May 1, 2017
Oct. 13
Jody Lynn Clark and William Cecil Clark, married Aug. 13, 2004
Oct. 18
Tori Ray Salters and Emmanuel Salters Jr., married Aug. 30, 2018
------
Joshua Clark and Whitney Clark, married May 1, 2017
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Charged with open murder and facing the death penalty if convicted, Mullis was dressed in a dark blue suit when he was sworn in on Tuesday afternoon before Judge Mason Simons
Justin Mullis, 26, accepted an agreement to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole a couple of hours after a jury found him guilty of first degree murder
Aaron B. Denison, 50, of Spring Creek was arrested Oct. 14, 2022, for three counts of defacing property and one count of attempting to destroy…
Sept. 30
Police were called to a home on Stitzel Road on a report of “a domestic disturbance involving multiple parties”
One of two women charged in an elaborate jewelry theft scheme has been arrested.
Elko County Jail is seeing more violence, more vandalism, more mental health holds and more psychotic behavior that officials say is mainly because of fentanyl.
ELKO – An Elko man could serve up to 60 years in prison after pleading no contest to multiple sex charges including attempted incest.
ELKO – Jail phone calls, DNA evidence and psychiatric testimony filled the fourth morning of testimony in the murder trial of Justin Mullis, w…
ELKO – An Elko man arrested on charges of trafficking heroin and meth on Interstate 80 has been sentenced to prison.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.