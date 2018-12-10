Nov. 13 Ronald Dale Jenkins and Christine L. Jenkins, married Sept. 22, 1984
Nov. 20
Dusty Jensen and Silva Hinch, married Feb. 14, 2014
Nov. 21
Justin Lee Zeek and Lila Rose Zeek, married May 21, 2018
———
Maria Guadalupe Haro and Luciano Rodriguez Haro, married July 14, 1988
———
Kathleen Ranae Pugh and Darrin Vernon Pugh, married April 30, 2005
Nov. 27
Brienna Antonia Archuleta and Nicholas Bryan Palmer, married July 15, 2017
Nov. 30
Samantha J. Zayat and George Milad Zayat, married March 23, 2013
