Elko County Courthouse

Nov. 13 Ronald Dale Jenkins and Christine L. Jenkins, married Sept. 22, 1984

Nov. 20

Dusty Jensen and Silva Hinch, married Feb. 14, 2014

Nov. 21

Justin Lee Zeek and Lila Rose Zeek, married May 21, 2018

Maria Guadalupe Haro and Luciano Rodriguez Haro, married July 14, 1988

Kathleen Ranae Pugh and Darrin Vernon Pugh, married April 30, 2005

Nov. 27

Brienna Antonia Archuleta and Nicholas Bryan Palmer, married July 15, 2017

Nov. 30

Samantha J. Zayat and George Milad Zayat, married March 23, 2013

