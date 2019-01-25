Try 1 month for 99¢
Elko County Courthouse

Dec. 26

Maria Robles and Jesus Acevez Mendez, married Nov. 19, 2007

Jan. 2

Cherie Kay Jaques and Harry Jaques, married July 18, 1981

Jan. 4

Brianne Warner and Wesley Craig Warner, married July 17, 2015

Jan. 22

Naomi Stewart and Joseph Stewart, married July 28, 2001

------

Jenna McClard and Zachariah McClard, married Aug. 15, 2008

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments