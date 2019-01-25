Dec. 26
Maria Robles and Jesus Acevez Mendez, married Nov. 19, 2007
Jan. 2
Cherie Kay Jaques and Harry Jaques, married July 18, 1981
Jan. 4
Brianne Warner and Wesley Craig Warner, married July 17, 2015
Jan. 22
Naomi Stewart and Joseph Stewart, married July 28, 2001
------
Jenna McClard and Zachariah McClard, married Aug. 15, 2008
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.