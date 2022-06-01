 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Divorces

Elko County Courthouse

May 20

Norma Marin and Ramon Marin Jr., married Dec. 26, 1998

May 24

Caleb Heintz and Vivian Heintz, married June 20, 2017

May 25

Cathy M. Sandoval and Efren Sandoval, married April 5, 2017

May 13John McClary and Dawn McClary, married Nov. 18, 2000

