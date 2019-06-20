May 29
Joe Bockness and Cheryl Lynn Bockness, married Jan. 19, 2009
------
Sarah Dorothea Rangel and Chandler Tom Harrison, married July 14, 2018
May 30
Jessica Rose Escamilla and Hunter E. Escamilla, married March 4, 2017
------
Joshua David Brake and Melinda M. Brake, married March 5, 2009
