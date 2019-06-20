{{featured_button_text}}
Elko County Courthouse

May 29

Joe Bockness and Cheryl Lynn Bockness, married Jan. 19, 2009

Sarah Dorothea Rangel and Chandler Tom Harrison, married July 14, 2018

May 30

Jessica Rose Escamilla and Hunter E. Escamilla, married March 4, 2017

Joshua David Brake and Melinda M. Brake, married March 5, 2009

