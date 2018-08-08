Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Elko County Courthouse

July 17

Cassidy Madson and Kaleb Madson, married July 14, 2012

July 26

Matthew Lynn Kingsley and Jessica Rose Kingsley, married Dec. 15, 2015

Aug. 7

Hanna Abagail Davis and Andrew Lee Davis, married Aug. 18, 2007

Mark Todd Carrasco and Heather Carrasco, married Dec. 26, 2007

Saila Danielle Schick and Samuel Richard Schick Jr.

