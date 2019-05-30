{{featured_button_text}}
Elko County Courthouse

May 13

Vernon Farmer and Kathy Farmer, married June 21, 2001

May 14

Valene L. Kelley and Felipa J. Kelley, married Nov. 15, 2014

May 16

Kathryn Elizabeth Marsh and Austin Marsh, married May 18, 2013

May 20

Jason Watkins and Amy Lyn Watkins, married May 10, 2008

------

Ryan Frederick Waldvogel and Meagan Lee Waldvogel, married March 9, 2006

May 22

Sandra Gsoell and Gregory Shaffmaster, married April 26, 2006

