May 13
Vernon Farmer and Kathy Farmer, married June 21, 2001
May 14
Valene L. Kelley and Felipa J. Kelley, married Nov. 15, 2014
May 16
Kathryn Elizabeth Marsh and Austin Marsh, married May 18, 2013
May 20
Jason Watkins and Amy Lyn Watkins, married May 10, 2008
------
Ryan Frederick Waldvogel and Meagan Lee Waldvogel, married March 9, 2006
May 22
Sandra Gsoell and Gregory Shaffmaster, married April 26, 2006
