July 27
James Mitchell and Mary Mitchell, married Nov. 21, 2014
July 30
Kyle Marchand and Melissa Marchand, married June 8, 2013
ELKO – A miner who managed to drive onto mine property with a car full of children and weapons has been arrested on felony child abuse charges.
ELKO – Elko Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning on the south side of town.
ELKO – An Elko man has been arrested on a charge of open murder following a fatal shooting at a southside Elko residence.
ELKO – A woman who pleaded guilty to making a bomb threat on the day her companion was to be sentenced on drug charges has been ordered to pay…
He was found guilty of 10 counts of unlawful killing or maiming of an animal kept for companionship or pleasure
Aug. 2Genaro L. Fonseca, 62, of Sheridan, Wyoming was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony …
Aug. 3Lore W. Del Sarto, 45, of Elko was arrested at 2696 Jennings Way for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillJuly 21Mia Kendra Yesslith, 26 of Reno pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled …
