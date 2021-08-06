 Skip to main content
Divorces
Divorces

Elko County Courthouse

July 27

James Mitchell and Mary Mitchell, married Nov. 21, 2014

July 30

Kyle Marchand and Melissa Marchand, married June 8, 2013

