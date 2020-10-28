 Skip to main content
Divorces
Divorces

Elko County Courthouse

Oct. 20

Elaine Velazquez and Jorge Avila, married Jan. 10, 2020

Oct. 21

Elizabeth Lewis and Michael William Jones, married Nov. 14, 2007

