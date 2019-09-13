Aug. 21
Nathan James Liebsack and Kristie Liebsack, married Feb. 20, 2005
------
Tori Kae Cantrell and William Scott Cantrell, married June 13, 2015
------
Hayden Patane and Arlene Patane, married July 28, 2017
Aug. 29
Dayna Bauders and Trey Bauders, married March 12, 2016
Sept. 4
Brandon Robert Walker and Brittany Jo Walker, married Sept. 28, 2013
------
Billy J. Stringham and Kasondra Stringham, married July 16, 2005
