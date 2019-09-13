{{featured_button_text}}
Elko County Courthouse

Aug. 21

Nathan James Liebsack and Kristie Liebsack, married Feb. 20, 2005

------

Tori Kae Cantrell and William Scott Cantrell, married June 13, 2015

------

Hayden Patane and Arlene Patane, married July 28, 2017

Aug. 29

Dayna Bauders and Trey Bauders, married March 12, 2016

Sept. 4

Brandon Robert Walker and Brittany Jo Walker, married Sept. 28, 2013

------

Billy J. Stringham and Kasondra Stringham, married July 16, 2005

