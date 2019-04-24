{{featured_button_text}}
Elko County Courthouse

March 27

Luke John True and Abby Rose True, married Sept. 10, 2007

------

Diana Lynn Semone and John Anthony Semone Jr., married March 21, 2004

April 1

David Ralph Anderson and Tanya Anderson, married June 12, 2013

April 11

Brenna Elise Amerigian and Aaron Luke Bond, married June 10, 2016

April 12

Shannon Gregory Alexander and Carl Ray Alexander Jr., married Nov. 10, 2018

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments