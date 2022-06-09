June 1
Martha Castaneda and Alejandro Castaneda, married March 30, 2002
June 2
Natcha Carrillo and Carlos Carrillo, married June 24, 2013
--
Michael E. Moyer and Tawnia K. Rice, married Aug. 23, 2013
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Wednesday evening at a trailer park on a charge of open murder.
Daniel C. Cox, 48, of Elko was arrested May 27, 2022, at the Elko Police Department for domestic violence battery with substantial bodily harm…
ELKO – Nevada State Police confiscated more than 17 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop north of Ely.
ELKO – A woman in Wells who advertised her car for sale on Facebook let two men take it for a test drive but they did not return.
ELKO – A Carlin man originally arrested on attempted murder charges in 2018 will be released from prison next month after serving time on less…
ELKO – A Spring Creek man who served time in prison and was ordered to pay more than $700,000 restitution following a DUI crash was arrested o…
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Monday for violating an extended protective order after she was seen at a motel where she allegedly threaten…
ELKO – A West Wendover man has been sentenced to prison for driving under the influence.
ELKO — School Resource Officers made an arrest Sunday after investigating a threat of violence directed at a local school.
May 20Norma Marin and Ramon Marin Jr., married Dec. 26, 1998
