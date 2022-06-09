 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Divorces

Elko County Courthouse

June 1

Martha Castaneda and Alejandro Castaneda, married March 30, 2002

June 2

Natcha Carrillo and Carlos Carrillo, married June 24, 2013

Michael E. Moyer and Tawnia K. Rice, married Aug. 23, 2013

