June 5
James Crandall and Andrea Crandall, married March 15, 1997
------
Sarah Hansen and Ben Hansen, married July 12, 2011
June 6
Sarah Lino and Douglas Lino, married Oct. 28, 2008
June 7
Joshua Toney and Dallas Toney, married Sept. 23, 2019
------
Rosalie Blessing and Alexander Blessing, married Nov. 17, 2007
June 8
Maria G. Lujan and Genaro Lujan, married March 26, 2007
------
Kimberley Wilkins and Christopher Wilkins, married Oct. 12, 2013
June 9
Chelsea Tyner and Eric B. Tyner, married Feb. 12, 2015