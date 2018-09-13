Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Elko County Courthouse

Aug. 23

Melissa Marlene Fowler and Daniel Dewey Fowler, married Sept. 5, 2014

Aug. 29

Terry Douglass Kioki Linnell and Angie Marie Linnell, married May 6, 2000

Kryzna Arellano and Luis Arellano, married March 17, 2017

Aug. 31

Carmen Beach and Kirt Beach, married Aug. 10, 1996

Sept. 11

Tearon Roger Ash and Angela Downs Ash, married Dec. 18, 1987

