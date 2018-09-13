Aug. 23
Melissa Marlene Fowler and Daniel Dewey Fowler, married Sept. 5, 2014
Aug. 29
Terry Douglass Kioki Linnell and Angie Marie Linnell, married May 6, 2000
Kryzna Arellano and Luis Arellano, married March 17, 2017
Aug. 31
Carmen Beach and Kirt Beach, married Aug. 10, 1996
Sept. 11
Tearon Roger Ash and Angela Downs Ash, married Dec. 18, 1987
